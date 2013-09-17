Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014” is a new report by ICD Research that that analyzes how companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of senior level executives. Furthermore it provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, MandA, and e-procurement across various industries. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.



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Key Features and Benefits



Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations across industries in 2013, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.

Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

Uncover the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win business.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how companies' budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.

Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of companies.



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Key Market Issues



China, Brazil, India and the Middle East are the important emerging markets to offer growth in 2013.

'Market uncertainty', 'responding to pricing pressure' and 'cost containment' remain the leading business concerns for 2013

Overall, for 2013, the average size of the annual procurement budget identified by senior level executives across industries is projected at US$81 million, while the annual marketing budget is identified at US$2 million.

'Level of service', 'price' and 'proven track record' remains the leading business concerns across industries in 2013.

'Competitor and market intelligence research' and 'customer intelligence and analytics' were identified as the marketing and sales solutions most expected to be invested during 2013.



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