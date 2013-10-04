Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Global Business Outlook Survey Of Senior Executives 2013-2014



Product Synopsis



“Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and investment opportunities of senior level executives. The report also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, MandA, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and sizes.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global senior level executives from industries such as such as mining, medical devices, food and beverage, packaging, power, airports, oil and gas and pharmaceutical. The report includes key topics such as procurement behaviors and strategies, the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets. Furthermore the report also identifies the threats and opportunities, economic outlook trends, MandA expectations, media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges and confidence among senior level executives across various industries. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the industry



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Overall, senior level executives anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation with 62% of respondents expecting an increase in MandA activity in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Cost and demand pressures, repayment of debt, and the potential need to meet new compliance procedures. In addition, quick access to new markets, business expansion, and attempts to increase market share which are easily achievable through MandA are key reasons for increase in consolidation levels according to senior executives.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“Global Business Outlook Survey of Senior Executives 2013-2014” is a new report by ICD Research that that analyzes how companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2013-2014. This report provides data and analysis on category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of senior level executives. Furthermore it provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets and how spending will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior; it also identifies future growth, key consumer trends, MandA, and e-procurement across various industries. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in the global food and beverage industry, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities and provides access to information categorized by region and size.



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Key Features and Benefits



- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations across industries in 2013, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.

- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Uncover the key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win business.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how companies' budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of companies.



Key Market Issues



- China, Brazil, India and the Middle East are the important emerging markets to offer growth in 2013.

- 'Market uncertainty', 'responding to pricing pressure' and 'cost containment' remain the leading business concerns for 2013

- Overall, for 2013, the average size of the annual procurement budget identified by senior level executives across industries is projected at US$81 million, while the annual marketing budget is identified at US$2 million.

- 'Level of service', 'price' and 'proven track record' remains the leading business concerns across industries in 2013.

- 'Competitor and market intelligence research' and 'customer intelligence and analytics' were identified as the marketing and sales solutions most expected to be invested during 2013.



Key Highlights



- An analysis of revenue growth expectations by senior level respondents reveals that 55% are 'more optimistic' about their company's revenue growth in 2013.

- A significant percentage of senior level respondents highlighted capital expenditure towards new product development, employee training and IT infrastructure development.

- Senior level respondents identified 'focus sales efforts on generating new business', 'trial new and innovative products in the market' and 'focus sales efforts on existing markets' as key areas where companies intend to change strategies.

- A total of 21% of senior level respondents anticipate a minimum of 2% increase of their current workforce in 2013.

- Survey results show that, senior level respondents identified the US, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong and Canada to offer the highest growth potential among developed countries in 2013-2014.



Latest Reports:



Global Medical Devices Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend And Procurement Strategies In The Global Medical Devices Industry

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/170276



Product Synopsis:-



“Global Medical Devices Survey 2013–2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Medical Devices Industry” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how medical devices industry companies’ procurement expenditures, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013–2014. Additionally, this report presents a comparative analysis between two years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report gives you access to the category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers; it also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, M&A, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Introduction and Landscape



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-medical-devices-survey-2013-2014-market-trends-buyer-spend-and-procurement-strategies-in-the-global-medical-devices-industry



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research’s exclusive panel of leading global medical devices industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global medical devices industry. It includes key topics such as global medical devices industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviors and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global medical devices industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global medical devices industry executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives’ attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of the global medical devices industry.



Global Business Survey - M And A Trends And Key Markets For Growth In 2013 - 2014

: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/169932



Product Synopsis:-



“Global Business Survey: MandA Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2013-2014” is a new report by ICD Research that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of global MandA outlook across 10 key industry segments in 2013-2014. The report explores projections surrounding merger and acquisition activities and core factors influencing such anticipations. Additionally, the report provides the reader with an analysis of the most promising emerging and developed markets across 10 key industry segments in 2013-2014. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and company size.



Introduction and Landscape:-



Click Here To Download Detail Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/169932



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global MandA outlook in 2013-2014 across 10 key industry segments including the key emerging and developed markets for growth. The key industries covered in this report include Airports, Beverages, Defense, Food, Medical Devices, Mining, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Power. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders across the value chains of 10 key industry segments.



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