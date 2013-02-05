Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market 2011 to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has a new study on Business Process Management (BPM) Software Market Shares and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2011-2017. The 2011 study has 775 pages, 245 tables and figures. Business Process Management, (BPM) is evolving more sophisticated software that works in cloud computing environments, allowing users at every level to achieve self-provisioning and automate processes that involve collaboration.



IBM is the market leader in BPM with a suite of products that improve every year. IBM is able to invest in the product set, improving it as the customer base grows ever larger, spreading the cost of software implementation across the large customer base.



IBM is providing a BPM best practice solution that is the de-facto industry standard. The software that comprises IBM BPM foundation has been carefully selected from the IBM software portfolio to support each stage of the BPM life cycle, which includes four stages: IBM software portfolio’s ability to support each stage of the BPM life cycle -- model, assemble, deploy, and manage -- is built out with component software that matches the defined stages.



The hybrid computing systems provide dramatic improvement in cost structures, creating the ability to use Business Process Management systems along with Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) in a wide variety of situations. The line of business can launch applications into the cloud without having to worry about the underlying hardware platform.



BPM software lets a user move from defining a problem, creating a model that describes the solution, assembling code components to address the solution, deploying the solution, and managing the results as the solution is implemented over time. In this manner software represents a complete middleware solution to rapidly respond to changing market conditions.



Business process management software is achieving resurgence as enterprises realize that automation of process is key to market growth. Innovation depends on process automation. Software is critical to enabling solutions. Software is a strategic business asset used in every industry at every level. Software is necessary to provide automated process.



Business processes and business process management techniques are becoming accepted. But the interpretation is different. There are a wide range of business processes that are appropriate for different business domains. Some manufacturing business domains focus on very strictly controlled processes. They require a very consistent outcome. Customer service oriented domains focus on very free-form, unstructured processes. They require varied and customized outcomes.



Enterprise leaders are deploying increasingly intelligent applications software, middleware, systems and products. There is an accelerating adoption of innovation in the enterprise. Technology is enabling effective change. Change is highly dependent on the ability to manage effective software development and achieve delivery of systems.



Collaboration is key to BPM program success. BPM programs require collaboration and coordination at all levels and phases. BPM suites are human-centric. BPM suites support collaboration. Leading vendors are delivering sophisticated social and Web 2.0 features.



Process collaboration has evolved to a whole new level. Vendors have weaved social networks and collaboration into their BPM frameworks, providing sophisticated user profiling, process feeds, process discovery wikis, and social harvesting capabilities.



