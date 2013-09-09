Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Business Process Management ( BPM) Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Business Process Management (BPM) market to grow at a CAGR of 14.03 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to improve productivity and gain a competitive advantage. The Global BPM market has also been witnessing the increased demand for cloud-based solutions. However, the high implementation costs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global BPM market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Adobe Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and Pegasystems Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Bizagi Ltd., Cordys Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global 360 Inc., Handisoft Global Corp., Intalio Inc., K2 Software Inc., Metastorm Inc., OpenText Corp., Pallas Athena Corp., PNMsoft Ltd., Polymita Inc., Progress Software Inc., SAP AG, Software AG, and Tibco Software Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



AgilePoint Inc., Appian Corp., Bizagi Ltd., Cordys Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Global 360 Inc., Handisoft Global Corp., Intalio Inc., K2 Software Inc., Metastorm Inc., OpenText Corp., Pallas Athena Corp., PNMsoft Ltd., Polymita Inc., Progress Software Inc., SAP AG, Software AG, and Tibco Software Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141115/global-business-process-management-bpm-market-2012-2016.html