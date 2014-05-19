Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Business Process Management

BPM software is a tool used to simulate, automate, and monitor the business processes of an organization. It helps organizations to determine future strategies. It increases profitability by optimizing business processes through its various components such as a process designer, process engine, rules engine, and process analytics. A process designer assigns logic to the process after analyzing it and the process engine allocates automated activities to applications and manual operations to employees. The rules engine ensures that the process adheres to the business rules and process analytics provides feedback on process performance.

Analysts forecast the Global Business Process Management market will grow at a CAGR of 15.87 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Business Process Management market can be divided into two segments: Human-centric BPM and Integration-centric BPM. The report describes the size of the market based on the total software revenue generated from the issue of new licenses, installations, updates, subscriptions, technical support, and software maintenance, but it excludes the revenue from professional services and the sale of hardware.

Global Business Process Management Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Business Process Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Adobe Systems Inc.

Appian Corp.

IBM Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Software AG

Other Prominent Vendors



AgilePoint Inc.

Bizagi Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Intalio Inc.

K2 Software Inc.

OpenText Corp.

PNMsoft Ltd.

Polymita Inc.

Progress Software Inc.

SAP AG

Tibco Software Inc.



Key Market Driver

Need for Continuous Improvement of Business Processes.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Complexity Involved in Effective Use of BPM Software.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increased Demand for Human-centric BPM Solutions

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Adobe Systems Inc., Appian Corp., IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Software AG, AgilePoint Inc., Bizagi Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Intalio Inc., K2 Software Inc., OpenText Corp., PNMsoft Ltd., Polymita Inc., Progress Software Inc., SAP AG , Tibco Software Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155804/global-business-process-management-bpm-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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