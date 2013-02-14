Global Business Process Management (BPM) Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018 : MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Business Process Management (BPM: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2012 to 2018. The 2012 study has 533 pages, 172 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as people seek to control automated process better and interact with it in a more flexible manner.



According to Susan Eustis, lead author of the WinterGreen Research team that prepared the study, “Cloud computing and smart devices represent the major forces impacting business process management (BPM) markets. As the enterprise managers work to implement apps that make automated process more responsive to the needs of customers, partners, suppliers, and distributors, people use business process management (BPM) as the tools to help workers.”



Business process management software is achieving the ability to connect people across applications within the siloed lines of business software capability. As enterprises realize that automation of process is key to market growth BPM is creating new market opportunities.



Innovation depends on process automation. BPM software is critical to enabling solutions. Software is a strategic business asset used in every industry at every level. Software is necessary to provide automated process.



IBM gained two points of market share in BPM platforms as WebSphere extended its functionality to encompass cloud and more of the process interactions that occur on an everyday basis in an enterprise. IBM is positioning to let people connect across the lines of business from within the business process applications.



This ability to connect immediately is improving productivity. If the shipping department needs to talk to the order department, that can be done form within the business process management application.



Messaging and collaboration are key aspects of Business Process Management (BPM) making processes more efficient. When people can work things out as a problem occurs, then the delays are eliminated and the business runs far more efficiently.



Consideration of Business Process Management (BPM) Market Forecasts indicates that markets at $2.6 billion will reach $7 billion by 2018. Growth comes as automation of process adapts more efficiently to collaboration between people and provides interactive process based on exception management.



WinterGreen Research is an independent research organization funded by the sale of market research studies all over the world and by the implementation of ROI models that are used to calculate the total cost of ownership of equipment, services, and software. The company has 35 distributors worldwide, including Global Information Info Shop, Market Research.com, Research and Markets, Bloomberg, and Thompson Financial.



