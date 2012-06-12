Global Business Process Management Software Market 2011 to 2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- The Global Business Process Management Software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for continuous improvement of business processes. The Global Business Process Management Software market has also been witnessing the emergence of mobile BPM. However, complexity involved in effective use of the software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Business Process Management Software Market 2011-2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Business Process Management Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Adobe Systems Inc., and Pegasystems Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Open Text Corp., Appian Corp., Progress Software Inc., Metastorm Inc., Global 360 Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., AgilePoint Inc., K2 Software Inc., SAP AG, Cordys Inc., Handisoft Global Corp., Pallas Athena Corp., PNMsoft Ltd., Intalio Inc., Bizagi Ltd., Polymita Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/79247/global-business-process-management-software-market-2011-2015.html