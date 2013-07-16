Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2013-2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global industry executives. The report provides data and analysis on global revenue growth outlook in 2013-2014 across 10 key industry segments including the key emerging and developed markets for growth. The key industries covered in this report include Airports, Beverages, Defense, Food, Medical Devices, Mining, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceutical, and Power. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of 10 key industry segments.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Of respondents across various industry verticals, 68% of respondents from the global food industry are 'more optimistic' about the revenue growth of their companies in 2013 compared to 2012. Furthermore, 60% and 59% of respondents from the global oil and gas industry and the packaging industry, respectively, are 'more optimistic' about the revenue growth of their companies in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The reasons for this increase in revenue growth optimism are attributed to the rise in food prices and growing consumption in emerging markets supported by a rising population, economic growth, and increased spending capabilities. Furthermore, the chief reasons identified for the revenue growth optimism include a high demand from industry sectors such as pharmaceutical and food and beverage, favorable raw material costs, a focus on anti-counterfeit packaging, and increased use of recycled or reusable packaging markets.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



Key Features and Benefits



Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013 and make informed business decisions.

Drive revenues by understanding key investment areas and key growth regions.

Helps in identifying important markets in developing and developed regions, which will help the reader to make vital business decisions regarding business expansion.



