Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Business Travelers Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis



“Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014” is a new report by that analyzes trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Furthermore, this report not only provides a comprehensive overview of business travelers' visits and time spent at airport retail stores in 2013, but also showcases average expenditure. This report identifies the product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets, and the significance of websites in pre-planned purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key products that occupy the most airport retail space, and the most popular products purchased by business travelers at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key factors that help promote frequent visits and identifies business travelers' most pressing concerns when purchasing products at airport retail outlets. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, travel frequency, region, and travel destination.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from exclusive panel of global business travelers. The report provides data and analyzes trends in airport retail, and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets and necessary developments for better business travelers' footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, travel frequency, travel destinations, and region.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Global business travelers' average expenditure to duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets is US$87 and US$49, respectively.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



'Renowned brands at discounted prices', 'last minute gifts', and 'utilization of time' are the most important motivational factors for purchases at airport retail stores.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014” is a new report by that analyzes business travelers' trends in airport retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Furthermore, this report provides a comprehensive overview of business travelers' visits and time spent at airports retail stores in 2013 and reveals the business travelers' average expenditure at airport retail outlets. This report also identifies product and purchasing trends at airport retail outlets ,significance of websites for purchases and the frequency of utilization of the 'shop and collect' facility. In addition, this report identifies key products which occupy a considerable portion of airport retail space, and analyzes the most popular products purchased by the business travelers at airport retail outlets. Furthermore, the report provides insight into the key factors that help promote frequent visits and identifies business travelers' pressing concerns when purchasing at airport retail outlets. This report not only grants access to the opinions and behaviors of business travelers, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender, annual income, travel frequency, region, and travel destination.



Key Features and Benefits



Projects opinions and purchasing behaviors of travelers and examines their expectations of total expenditure in airport retail outlets, and necessary developments for better business travelers footfall.



Reveals business travelers' average expenditure at duty-free and duty paid airport retail outlets.



Uncover key challenges and opportunities in shopping at duty-free and duty paid outlets and identify the key actions required to overcome the challenges.



Perceive the significance of pre-planned and impulsive buying behaviors at airport retail outlets.



Identify key product categories that occupy a significant portion of airport retail space and recognize the most popular products purchased in the last six months.



Key Market Issues



Overall, 29% and 34% of business travelers identified that 'more than 76%' of their purchases at duty-free airport retail outlets were pre-planned and impulsive, respectively.



In total, 31% of business travelers declared that 'less than 10%' of their purchases at duty paid airport retail outlets were pre-planned, while 45% identified that 'more than 76%' of their purchases at duty paid outlets were impulsive.



Global business travelers identified 'food, beverages and tobacco', 'perfumes, cosmetics and personal care', and 'apparel, accessories and luxury goods' are the product categories which occupy maximum airport retail space.



'Perfumes, cosmetics and personal care' and 'alcoholic beverages' are the most preferred product categories purchased in the last six months from 'duty-free' airport retail shops.



In total, 61%, 57%, and 53% of global business travelers identified 'magazines and newspapers', food and non-alcoholic beverages', and 'books', respectively, as the key products purchased from 'duty paid' shops.



Key Highlights



The average time spent by business travelers at duty-free airport retail outlets is '25 minutes', compared to '20 minutes' at duty paid outlets.



Overall, 29% of business travelers spend US$16-US$20 on food and beverages per visit; while another 29% spend more than US$20.



In total, 12% of global business travelers used the 'shop and collect' facility at airport retail stores within the last six months.



'Art and craft', 'stationery and cards', and 'food and non-alcoholic beverage' are the most important product segments within the 'domestic brand' category, while 'perfumes, cosmetics and personal care', 'consumer electronics', and 'luggage and leather goods' are significant within the 'global brands' category.



'Promoting price advantages over city-center retailers' and 'adapting offers to passenger profiles' are key activities that optimize the business of airport retailers, as identified by 78% and 43% of business travelers respectively.



Companies Mentioned



Airports Authority of India, Beijing Capital International Airport , Phuket International Airport ,Perth Airport Pty Ltd , Abu Dhabi Duty Free ,ANA Aeroportos de Portugal,HomeShop18, Dufry CE, UG Air, Blue Praha, Prospekta Móda CZ, Erpet Group, Markle, 4PM, Merkury, Carollinum, Nuance, Sparkys,Abu Dhabi Airports Company, Emporio Armani, Jonnie Walker, Vizzit, The Design Studio ,Premier Restaurant Group , Chicago Midway International Airport, Barista Express, Get Snacked, Landings, Let Them Eat Cake, Millers Pub, Manny's Deli, Manny's Express, Freshii, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services , Upper Crust, O'Learys sports bar, Caffè Ritazza, Pizza Hut Express Brisbane Airport Corporation, Blue Mesa Taco and Tequila Bar, Genghis Grill, Eton, Dunkin' Donuts restaurants, Baskin-Robbins, Dufry Group, Mallorca Duty Free, Autogrill S.P.A, Max and Erma's, Movenpick café, Bee Cheng Hiang, Rapid Parcel, Fraport, Heinemann Duty Free , Shoppers Stop Limited, Incheon airport, International Civil Aviation Organization, Dabur, LS Travel Retail UK and Ireland, London Luton International airport, Benefit cosmetics , Royal Capi-Lux, Arlanda Schiphol Development Company, Starbucks, Ryan.Bros Coffee, Stellar News Express, Bestbuy, Paperchase, James Richardson, and Gebr Heinemann.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145461/global-business-travelers-airport-retail-trends-2013-2014.html

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