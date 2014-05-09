Recently published research from Conlumino, "Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2014-2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- "Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2014-2015" is a new report by Conlumino that globally analyzes prevailing trends in airport retailing and explores how business dynamics are set to change in 2014-2015. This highlights the key drivers and barriers influencing customer opinion and purchasing pattern, and identifies preferred product categories, frequently used payment modes, and business optimization activities adopted by airport retailers.
Key Findings
- The highest percentage of business travelers' spend '15 min or less' at duty paid airport retail outlets during 2014.
- For majority of business travelers, shopping at airport retail stores was 'less than 5%' of total shopping during 2012, 2013, and 2014.
- 'Renowned brands at discounted prices' and 'competitive prices' are key factors motivating business travelers to purchase at airport retail stores.
- 96% of business travelers' prefer global brands for 'perfumes, cosmetics and personal care' products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Synopsis
This report examines business travelers' opinion about the current trends in airport retailing and their retrospective effect on the marketing activities and business expansion plans adopted by the retailers. Furthermore, it analyses preferred business travel destinations, shopping frequency, purchasing pattern, and average expenditure. In addition, the report examines time spent, brand preferences, as well as browsing frequency pattern of global business travelers.
In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Business travelers' average time spent at airport retail outlets: evaluates time spend per visit by business travelers to an airport retail outlet.
- Business travelers' percentage volume of shopping at airport retail stores: determines what percentage of business travelers shopping was done at airport retail stores.
- Business travelers' expenditure on product categories: evaluates expenditure of business travelers on specific product categories per visit.
- Business travelers' purchases at airport retail stores: determines what percentage of business travelers purchases at airport retail stores are pre-planned or impulsive.
- Business travelers' key drivers of demand growth in airport retail: identifies key factors which are motivating business travelers to purchase at airport retail stores.
- Business travelers' leading concerns in shopping at airport retail outlets: analyzes key challenges faced by business travelers when it comes to shopping at airport retail outlets.
- Frequently used payment facilities by business travelers: identifies mode of payment which are frequently used for shopping at airports by business travelers.
- Activities for better footfall: examines activities which can be adopted by airport retailers to optimize their businesses.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Dufry CE, UG Air, Blue Praha, Prospekta Moda CZ, Erpet Group, Markle, 4PM, Merkury, Carollinum, Sparkys, World Duty Free Group, Nando, Lexington, HSBC, Standard Chartered
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014
- European Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2013-2014
- European Business Travelers' Airport Retail Trends, 2014-2015
- The Future of Global Retailing to 2017
- Global Other Specialist Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Department Stores Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Online Retailing Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Duty Free Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Cash and Carries and Warehouse clubs Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Global Other General and Non-Specialist Direct Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2017