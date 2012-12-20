New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- "Global Business Executives' Online Shopping Habits, 2012-2013" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes business executive trends in online retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report provides a comprehensive overview of online business executive visits and percentage contribution at online retail stores in 2012 including the average expenditure at online retail stores. Moreover, the report analyzes the purchasing trends based on business executives' buying behavior and also identifies the significance of websites and electronic devices used for online purchases. In addition, this report outlines the key product categories preferred by the business executives through mobile shopping. Additionally, the report provides insight into the key factors that help promote online retailing and identifies the most important business executive concerns when purchasing from online stores. This report not only grants access to the opinions and behavior of business executives, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender and annual income.
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of global business executives. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of business executive trends in online retail and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2012-2013. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and purchasing behavior of online business executives, but also examines their expectations of total expenditure in online retail stores and necessary developments for better business executive footfall. The report also provides access to information categorized by age, gender and annual income.
The average North American business executive expenditure per visit to online retail stores is US$79.
'24X7 shopping', 'speedy shopping', and 'comparative prices' are the significant reasons behind the growth in demand in online retailing as identified by the business executives from Asia-Pacific.
