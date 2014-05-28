Global Business Visionary and Author Madan Birla on Unleashing Creativity and Innovation in Your Company and Career

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Business visionary Madan Birla joins Global Reach: Winning in World Markets host, Té Revesz to share lessons from nature for enterprise growth and career success from his latest book, Unleashing Creativity and Innovation (John Wiley, 2014). Birla, who also authored the widely translated FedEx Delivers, maintains the best way to sustain enterprise growth in today’s highly competitive global economy is to build an innovation and performance culture that will enable companies out-think and out-perform their competition. And he will provide listeners with a practical and proven methods, skills and strategies for doing this.



Drawing on his 22 years at FedEx, 10 years consulting with leaders around the world, he reveals how listeners can tap into their natural creative potential. He builds on his work with FedEx’s Long Range Planning Committee (and its Founder & CEO Fred Smith) in evaluating strategic ‘what-if’s to show listeners how they can emulate this highly successful process in their own firms. How they can overcome common roadblocks to innovation and negative influence that obstruct the creative energy flow. He’ll also talk about how to thrive in complex environments with multiple stakeholders and how to become management’s go-to person for innovative business solutions.



Madan Birla is a speaker, consultant and trainer for companies around the world. A veteran of FedEx for 22 years, he was a member of FedEx's Long Range Planning Committee where he worked closely with founder and CEO Fred Smith, in developing and implementing innovative business growth strategies. For the last 10 years he has been advising executives around the world on how to unleash employee creativity and commitment to build a culture of innovation and performance. He is the author of Unleashing Creativity and Innovation: Nine Lessons from Nature for Enterprise Growth and Career Success (Wiley, 2014); FedEx Delivers: How the World’s Leading Shipping Company Keeps Innovating and Outperforming the Competition (Wiley, 2005); and Balanced Life & Leadership Excellence: A Nurturing Relationship.



About Global Reach: Winning in World Markets

Global Reach: Winning in World Markets embraces the opportunities and challenges companies encounter when operating in multiple countries and cultures, working with widely varied languages, attitudes, religions and legal regimes. Entrepreneurs, experts and executives share the strategies and tactics they use to succeed in fast changing world markets: cross-cultural communication, global branding, media and marketing, transportation and manufacturing, the future of finance, alternative investment strategies, innovation and IP protection, micro-lending and mentorship. Thought leaders explore 21st century megatrends that impact international companies and the planet we share, and suggest ways in which our listeners can become engaged.



Global Reach: Winning in World Markets airs live on Thursdays at 11 AM Pacific / 1 PM Central / 2 PM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Business Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1984/global-reach. All shows will be available in Té Revesz's Content Library on The VoiceAmerica Business Channel for on-demand and pod cast download. For more information contact Té Revesz at 212-877-8616 or www.globalreach-sbi.com



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ABOUT Té Revesz

Té Revesz is known for her ability to conduct strategic research on a global basis and for her creativity in handling complex business challenges. As principal of GlobalReach-SBI (www.globalreach-sbi.com), a research and advisory firm with a network spanning over 60 countries, Té provides clients with strategic business intelligence on market opportunities and risks. She covers such diverse areas as global branding, new product development, payments and financial services, manufacturing, clinical trials, and political risk. An expert in primary research, Té has interviewed business, government and labor leaders, doctors and technical experts — and has managed focus groups — around the world. Prior to founding her own firm, Té headed the Industrial & Healthcare Practices of FIND /SVP's Strategic Consulting & Research Group and taught at the Zicklin School of Business (Baruch/CUNY). She was the Editor of Business International’s eponymous flagship newsletter and helped create its country risk service.



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