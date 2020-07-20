Global Butadiene Market to Grow as Demand for Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Increase in the Asia

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has revised its Global Butadiene Market Study Report and Market Model. This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting and covers the impact of COVID 19 and the fluctuations in the crude oil prices. All the exisiting capacities, plant wise operating rates and production has been included as a part of the study



Global butadiene demand was estimated to be around 12296 kilo tons in 2018. The global market has grown at an average of 3.2% from 2014 to 2018 mainly due to strong demand from butadiene derivatives like Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and others in the Asia-Pacific region. The global butadiene market was impacted by the economic meltdown in 2008-2009. The demand declined during that period, with an estimated decline of more than 4% in 2009. The demand bounced back in 2011.



The global butadiene demand is dominated by the production of rubber and latex elastomers, to serve its major market, SBR and Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR). The dynamics in the automotive and tyre industries has a major impact on the global butadiene market.The downturn observed in the automotive industry in the USA and Western Europe owing to the global economic recession had a severe impact on the automotive industry in 2008-2009. The biggest non-elastomer application of Butadiene is ABS resin accounting for almost 15.7% of the total butadiene demand. It was also expected to one be the fastest growing application during that period. Other major large volume applications of Butadiene like SBR and SB latex have grown at an annual average of 3.3% and 2.7% respectively.



In terms of major end-use applications and derivatives market, SBR was expected to lead the consumption with more than 28.6% market share followed by PBR with a market share of around 23.9%. Adiponitrile and ABS followed with 5.1% and 15.7% market share respectively while Nitrile and Polychloroprene elastomers trailed with 7.7% share in global butadiene market.



According to Prismane Consulting's Global Butadiene Market Model, the growth of global butadiene consumption will strongly depend on the economic growth as well as the other dynamics like ethylene production, fluctuations in the energy market and the automotive industry. The growth rate will be dramatically different in major regions of the world. It is forecast that mature economies like Western Europe and Japan will witness lower to marginal growth and countries in Asia-Pacific region including China and India will witness higher than global average growth during the forecast period till 2030. The butadiene growth in the mature economies to an extent will depend on the future improvements and advancements expected in the on-purpose butadiene extraction process and catalyst technologies.



The revised Butadiene Market study covers:

Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM) Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Polyacrylate Rubber (ACM Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



