Global Butyl Elastomers Market Study Report and Market Model 2014-2030

Butyl elastomers find use in various applications like tires, tubes, and tire products, adhesives &sealants, and mechanical products. Automotive is the major end-use outlet. Each of the end-use of the application market has different characteristics and follows different trends in terms of growth, per capita consumption, regional/ country coverage, customer base, quality requirements, selling channels and off-take volumes.



Global Butyl Elastomers Market, by Application

Automotive

- Tire

- Tubes

- Mechanical Products

- Others

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceuticals

Others



In 2019, Asia Pacific was the largest producer of butyl elastomers, the region accounted for more than 30% of the total global capacity, followed by North America and Europe. In the long-term forecast, Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the butyl elastomers, owing to the rising demand from the automotive industry.



Amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic and impending economic recession, the Butyl elastomers market is estimated to witness a decline in terms of demand in 2020. The global automotive industry has been taken aback owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic, with impacts apparently larger than the 2007-2008 global economic crisis. Temporary shutdowns, lockdowns and slumped market demands has led the industry witness declines in terms of production, across value chains. This has further impacted the butyl elastomers demand which as per Prismane's Market model, should stabilize by the 2ndquarter of 2021.



In Prismane Consulting's Global Butyl elastomers market report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Butyl elastomers across several applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. The major driver of the industry will be the expected growth in the automotive sector after the 2020 slump. More than 70% of the world's butyl elastomers production is used in the manufacturing of tire, tubes, and mechanical products.

The Butyl elastomers market study – 2020 Market study covers:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand& Market Analysis

- Butyl elastomers Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



