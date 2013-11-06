Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market to grow at a CAGR of 16.13 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for real-time decision making. The Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market has also been witnessing increasing adoption of the 'bring your own device' policy. However, the growing concern for data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global BYOD and Enterprise Mobility market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Research in Motion (RIM) Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AirWatch LLC, Antenna Software Inc., Bitzer Mobile Inc., Fiberlink Communication Corp., Good Technology Inc., MobileIron Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sybase Inc., Verivo Software Inc., and Zenprise Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



TechNavio's research portfolio in the Telecom series includes reports on the GPS Market, eCommerce Market, Mobile Application Market, M2M Market, VoIP Market, LBS Market, NFC Market, IPTV Market, Set Top Box Market, Unified Communications Market, Mobile Enterprise Market, Mobile Commerce Market, GPS Navigation Market, Telepresence Market, Femtocell Market, Telecom Software Market, LTE Infrastructure Market, Digital Map Market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145441/global-byod-and-enterprise-mobility-market-2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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