Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- Global BYOD Security market to grow at a CAGR of 31.95 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for enhanced mobile communication security. The Global BYOD Security market has also been witnessing the increasing need for enterprise mobility. However, the difficulty in tracking deployed assets could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global BYOD Security Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global BYOD Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this market space are AirWatch LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., Good Technology Inc., Fiberlink Communication Corp., and Mobilelron Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are IBM Corp., McAfee Inc., SAP AG, and Symantec Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings

4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Product Lifecycle

6.2 Global BYOD Market

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Global BYOD Security Market

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Global Mobile Workforce

6.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation

7.1 Market Segmentation of BYOD Security Solutions

7.1.1 MDM

7.1.2 MAM

7.2 Global BYOD Security Market by Market Segmentation 2013-2018

7.3 Global MDM Market

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Global MAM Market

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global BYOD Security Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013-2018

8.2 BYOD Security Market in the Americas

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 BYOD Security Market in the EMEA Region

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 BYOD Security Market in the APAC Region

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

9. Buying Criteria



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10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.2 Competitive Analysis 2013

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors

17. Key Vendor Analysis

17.1 AirWatch LLC

17.1.1 Business overview

17.1.2 Business Segmentation

17.1.3 Key Information

17.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Citrix Systems Inc.

17.2.1 Business Overview

17.2.2 Business Segmentation

17.2.3 Key Information

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Fiberlink Communications Corp.

17.3.1 Business Overview

17.3.2 Business Segmentation

17.3.3 Key Information

17.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Good Technology Inc.

17.4.1 Business Overview

17.4.2 Business Segmentation

17.4.3 Key Information

17.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17.5 MobileIron Inc.

17.5.1 Business Overview

17.5.2 Business Segmentation

17.5.3 Key Information

17.5.4 SWOT Analysis

18. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Product Lifecycle of BYOD Security Solutions

Exhibit 3: Global BYOD Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 4: Global BYOD Security Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 5: Global Mobile Workforce 2013-2018 (Units in million)

Exhibit 6: Market Segmentation of BYOD Security Solutions

Exhibit 7: Global BYOD Security Market by Market Segmentation 2013

Exhibit 8: Global BYOD Security Market by Market Segmentation 2013-2018

Exhibit 9: Global MDM Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 10: Global MAM Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 11: Global BYOD Security Market by Geographical Segmentation

Exhibit 12: Global BYOD Security Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013-2018

Exhibit 13: BYOD Market in the Americas 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 14: BYOD Security Market in the EMEA Region 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 15: BYOD Security Market in the APAC Region 2013-2018 (US$ million)

Exhibit 16: Business Segmentation of AirWatch LLC

Exhibit 17: Business Segmentation of Zenprise Inc.

Exhibit 18: Business Segmentation of Fiberlink Communications Corp.

Exhibit 19: Business Segmentation of Good Technology Inc.

Exhibit 20: Business Segmentation of MobileIron Inc.



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