Global C2/C4ISR Market 2013 - 2023 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2023 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Product Synopsis

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global C2/C4ISR industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

“The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2013-2023” offers the reader detailed analysis of the global C2/C4ISR market over the next 10 years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Even though countries are cutting their defense budgets across the globe, or increasing them at a marginal pace, C2/C4ISR spending it poised to rise significantly. This is primarily due to the important role these systems play in modern warfare. The move towards a greater international presence by the European Union (EU) and NATO forces, coupled with a desire for interoperability, has compelled Europe's governments to increase their spending in most sectors of the C2/C4ISR market. Strategic communications is the segment of the European C2/C4ISR market which is predicted to record maximum growth over the next decade, as nations such as Germany, France, Italy and the UK invest in key communications programs



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



“The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2013-2023” provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides detailed analysis of the market for C2/C4ISR systems during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence the reasons countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



More recent conflicts have seen a rise in asymmetric warfare by non-state groups, waging prolonged campaigns of terrorism, or fulfilling various political agendas. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan highlighted the compelling need for robust C4ISR capabilities for successful operations in hostile terrains, where the enemy has resorted to guerilla warfare. The recent final withdrawal of US and allied troops from Iraq, and the continued reduction of forces in Afghanistan, has ensured that the nations concerned will continue to maintain surveillance in these territories, and investing in C4ISR and intelligence gathering equipment to complement the decline in number of actual ground forces.



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Key Market Issues

The need for interoperability between different C2/C4ISR systems is growing, as the complexity of modern warfare rises above the handling capacity of individual models. Historically, if no single system could fulfill the objectives of a given exercise, a new system was constructed, or the objectives of the exercise were modified to accommodate the capabilities at hand. Therefore, the development of new interoperable models has become important.



The development of military communication systems that facilitate truly network centric operations (NCOs), has continued to present challenges for researchers and developers for more than a decade. During this time a great deal of focus has been placed on applying commercial products and internet design methodologies to military systems. While this strategy has met with some success, it does not always translate well to the more challenging environment encountered in military operations.



Key Highlights

In today's volatile world with threats from various fundamentalist terrorist groups and rogue nations, governments are striving to protect the security of their respective countries through the use of various land, space and aerial C4ISR systems. These systems help monitor national borders and disputed territories without the need for being physically present at the location and also enable real time information sharing in order to facilitate accurate decision making at military central commands by utilizing platforms such as satellites, UAVs, radars and associated sensors and other communication devices.



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Today overall mission effectiveness increasingly depends upon C4ISR systems and services as modern warfare becomes more asymmetric in nature and thus increases the need for information gathering and subsequent sharing. The range of technologies available with respect to C2/C4ISR systems is increasingly diverse and their rapid evolution is driving demand for global C4ISR systems.



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