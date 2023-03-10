Global C4ISR Market - Growth Opportunity, Outlook. Analysis 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2023 -- The C4ISR market is estimated at USD 113.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 154.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as the emphasis on improving troops situational awareness on the battlefield and the increased incidences of asymmetric warfare are positively driving the growth of the C4ISRs market. Furthermore, rising defense spending, particularly in emerging economies, and consequent expenditures in purchasing such systems drive market growth.



Airborne platform segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



C4ISR systems deployed on space platforms enable real-time mapping of objects in the Earth's orbit and support various communication networks. The C4ISR market, By platform, the C4ISR market has been segmented into airborne, land, naval, and space. The increasing need for situational awareness among defense forces of various countries and modernization of the existing military infrastructure is expected to drive the C4ISR market growth. The increasing incidence of asymmetric warfare, geopolitical conflicts, and terrorist activities across the world are expected to drive the C4ISR market.



The new installations segment held the largest market share in the C4ISR market



By installation, the C4ISR market has been segmented into new installations and upgrades. New installations refer to new C4ISR capabilities that are built to accommodate new demands. Upgrades include those additions that take place through the modernization of C4ISR infrastructure and software.



North America is expected to account for the largest share in 2022



The C4ISR market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific C4ISR market is being driven by advancements and developments in the field of battlefield command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for better communications and improving the effectiveness of surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others, are expected to increase their demand for electronic warfare, boosting demand for the C4ISR market. At the moment, North America generates the most revenue for C4ISR. C4ISR is likely to be in high demand in the Middle East.



Major players operating in the C4ISR market Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), BAE Systems Inc. (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), and Thales Group (France) are some of the market players.



