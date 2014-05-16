Global Cable Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-19) : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Scope of the report



The report titled “Global Cable Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-19)” provides an insight into the market dynamics, trends and opportunities associated with the global cable market. The report assesses the sizing and growth of the global cable market in the past five years and also provides projected market size for coming five years as well. The report also provides an insight into the regional cable markets of Latin America, North America, APAC and EMEA (Europe and Middle East Asia). Energy cable and Power cable, the two main segments of the cable industry has also been analyzed in the report. The report concludes with the brief discussion of major factors driving the global cable industry and profiles key players in the market including Nexans, NKT Holding, General Cables and Prysmian.



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Geographical Coverage



Global North America Latin America EMEA ( Europe, Middle East and Africa) Company Coverage



Nexans

NKT Holdings

General Cable

Prysmian



Executive Summary



The global cable industry has witnessed significant growth and expansion over the past few decades. The industry has huge and diversified end market application varying from automobile, infrastructure, construction and IT and telecommunication sector. The growing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has played a significant role in shaping the market dynamics of global cable industry.



The cable industry is anticipated to witness robust growth in the next few years, mostly facilitated by higher investments to be made by private companies and the initiatives by various governments to boost their power infrastructure. In addition major players are evaluating the strategic consolidation of certain production lines and facilities in developed regions. In the emerging markets, companies are closely monitoring the rate of improvement in turnaround programs in progress at its greenfield investments.



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The report titled “Global Cable Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-19)” provides an insight into the market dynamics, trends and opportunities associated with the global cable market. The report assesses the sizing and growth of the global cable market in the past five years and also provides projected market size for coming five years as well. The report also provides an insight into the regional cable markets of Latin America, North America, APAC and EMEA (Europe and Middle East Asia). Energy cable and Power cable, the two main segments of the cable industry has also been analyzed in the report. The report concludes with the brief discussion of major factors driving the global cable industry and profiles key players in the market including Nexans, NKT Holding, General Cables and Prysmian.



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