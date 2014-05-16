Global Cable Recent Market Information Management 2014-19: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Recent Press Release Updates: Global Cable Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014-19



Scope of the report



The report titled “Global Cable Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-19)” provides an insight into the market dynamics, trends and opportunities associated with the global cable market. The report assesses the sizing and growth of the global cable market in the past five years and also provides projected market size for coming five years as well. The report also provides an insight into the regional cable markets of Latin America, North America, APAC and EMEA (Europe and Middle East Asia). Energy cable and Power cable, the two main segments of the cable industry has also been analyzed in the report. The report concludes with the brief discussion of major factors driving the global cable industry and profiles key players in the market including Nexans, NKT Holding, General Cables and Prysmian.



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Geographical Coverage



Global North America Latin America EMEA ( Europe, Middle East and Africa) Company Coverage



Nexans

NKT Holdings

General Cable

Prysmian



Executive Summary



The global cable industry has witnessed significant growth and expansion over the past few decades. The industry has huge and diversified end market application varying from automobile, infrastructure, construction and IT and telecommunication sector. The growing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has played a significant role in shaping the market dynamics of global cable industry.



The cable industry is anticipated to witness robust growth in the next few years, mostly facilitated by higher investments to be made by private companies and the initiatives by various governments to boost their power infrastructure. In addition major players are evaluating the strategic consolidation of certain production lines and facilities in developed regions. In the emerging markets, companies are closely monitoring the rate of improvement in turnaround programs in progress at its greenfield investments.



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The report titled “Global Cable Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-19)” provides an insight into the market dynamics, trends and opportunities associated with the global cable market. The report assesses the sizing and growth of the global cable market in the past five years and also provides projected market size for coming five years as well. The report also provides an insight into the regional cable markets of Latin America, North America, APAC and EMEA (Europe and Middle East Asia). Energy cable and Power cable, the two main segments of the cable industry has also been analyzed in the report. The report concludes with the brief discussion of major factors driving the global cable industry and profiles key players in the market including Nexans, NKT Holding, General Cables and Prysmian.



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Cable Industry: An Overview



3. Global Cable Market: An Analysis

3.1. Global Cable Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

3.2. Global Cable Industry: Market Share Analysis

3.2.1. Market Share: By Region

3.2.2. Market Share: By Key end Market



4. Cable Market: Regional Analysis

4.1. APAC Cable Market: Sizing and Growth (Actual & Forecast)

4.2. EMEA Cable Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

4.3. North America Cable Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

4.4. Latin America Cable Market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)



5. Global Cable Industry: Segment Analysis

5.1. Energy Cable Segment

5.1.1. Energy Cable market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)

5.2. Telecom Cable Segment

5.2.1. Telecom Cable market: Sizing & Growth (Actual & Forecast)



6. Global Optical Fiber Cable Market: An Analysis

6.1. Demand Analysis (Actual & Forecast)

6.2. Optical Fiber Cable Demand: By Region

6.2.1. North America Optical Fiber Cable Demand (Actual & Forecast)

6.2.2. Europe Optical Fiber Cable Demand (Actual & Forecast)

6.2.3. China Optical Fiber Cable Demand (Actual & Forecast)

6.2.4. India Optical Fiber Cable Demand (Actual & Forecast)

6.3. Growing trend of Fiber Optic Patch cord



7. Cable Industry: Competitive Landscape & Risk Analysis

7.1. Global Competitor Mapping

7.2. Cable end Market Risk Matrix



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8. Growth Drivers of Cable Industry



9. Company Profiles: Cable Industry

9.1. Nexans

9.1.1. Business Description

9.1.2. Financial Highlights

9.1.3. Business Strategies

9.2. NKT Holdings

9.2.1. Business Description

9.2.2. Financial Highlights

9.2.3. Business Strategies

9.3. General Cable

9.3.1. Business Strategies

9.3.2. Financial Highlights

9.3.3. Business Strategies

9.4. Prysmian Group

9.4.1. Business Description

9.4.2. Financial Highlights

9.4.3. Business Strategies



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