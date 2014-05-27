Global Cable Television Networks Market Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Cable television has become an integral part of most households worldwide. The cable television networks market has undergone a considerable change over the last two decades. Rising living standards and the need for entertainment and knowledge has enabled consumers to spend and invest on cable subscriptions and entertainment packages suiting their basic needs.



Overview:



The cable television networks market is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for digital content and increasing number of cable subscriptions. Several operators in this industry have increased their service offerings with the introduction of new digital and high definition (HD) channels from various networks in order to maintain the subscriber growth and interest. They have also introduced video-on-demand services and high-speed internet connections beside the traditional linear television network.



Cable operators have gained complete importance in the cable TV revolution market. They are placed at the center of everything including movies, broadcasting popular TV shows, news, documentaries, sports, and many other products to interest the growing TV subscribers.



The cable television networks market is expected to outgrowth and benefit from the rising unemployment rate and disposable income, resulting in revenue growth in the next five years.



Global Industry Statistics of the Market



Cable television networks have high demand and market share concentration in the global market. The industry’s top four key players make up 75.2% of the total industry revenue, while many other smaller networks are related by aggregation agreements or programming with larger cable television networks in the market. Some of the key players dominating this market are Cox Enterprises Inc., Time Warner Cable Inc., Comcast Corporation, Discovery Channel, ESPN, CNN, TNT, and others.



According to the global statistics, the overall cable television networks market accounted total revenue of $435.8bn in 2013, along with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% for the forecasted period 2009 – 2013. However, in 2013, the TV subscriptions sector was the most lucrative with total revenues of $207.8bn (which is equivalent to 47.7% of the market’s overall value).



Cable TV Market – Geographic Reach and Market Size



Today, almost everybody in the world is familiar with cable television as the main source of entertainment. Television is nothing, but home to cable network, which is the biggest source of communication medium spreading its wings from the urban cities to the rural regions. Of all the countries across the globe, Europe and America constitute the largest market for the cable television network industry.



In the U.S., New York City is the largest contributor to this market. It has over 7.5 million homes watching television and making up to 6.5% total household market with cable TV networks. Following to New York City, is Los Angeles that ranks second in place in the global market. It has 5.7 million homes using the cable television networks accounting for 4.9% of the overall market revenue. In 2013, the U.S. cable TV market had total revenues of $172.7bn, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% in the forecast period, 2009 and 2013. In the same forecast, the TV subscriptions segment accounted total revenues of $103.5bn (which is equivalent to 59.9% of the market's overall value).



New Technologies replaces Cable TV – Future Wave



Although there has been a tremendous mushrooming of cable television networks across many countries in the world, nevertheless, these days we are constantly surrounded with modern high definition televisions and intelligent Artificial Intelligence in set top boxes and television sets. These upcoming technologies are expected to remove and change the existence of conventional cable TV from its throne in the near future.



Now-a-days, satellite TV is a step ahead of all technologies. It offers much more than cable TV. The availability of signals of foreign television networks via satellites is regarded as the heir of cable TV that is steadily capturing the market with its durability and robust features.



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