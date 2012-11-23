Global CAD Market in the Automotive Industry 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2012 -- The Global CAD market in the Automotive industry to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for next-generation automobiles. The Global CAD market in the Automotive industry has also been witnessing the use of CAD solutions in wire harness design. However, the increased availability of open-source CAD solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global CAD Market in the Automotive Industry 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global CAD market in the Automotive industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SA, Siemens PLM Software Inc., and Parametric Technology Corp. (PTC).



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Iron CAD LLC and Delcam plc



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

