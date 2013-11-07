Global CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2014 - 2018 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global CAD market in the Civil and Construction industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.57 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing complexity of infrastructural projects. The Global CAD market in the Civil and Construction industry has also been witnessing the increased availability of cloud-based CAD software. However, the availability of open-source CAD software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, the Global CAD Market in the Civil and Construction Industry 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global CAD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systèmes S.A., Hexagon AB, and Parametric Technology Corp.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Alibre Design, Aveva Group plc, ESI Group, and progeCAD.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



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List of Figures



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Biochemistry Analyser Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Biochemistry Analyser Market 2012

Exhibit 4: Business Segmentation of Siemens Healthcare

Exhibit 5: Business Segmentation of Roche Holding AG

Exhibit 6: Business Segmentation of Danaher Corp

Exhibit 7: Business Segmentation of Abbott Laboratories



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