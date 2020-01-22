Global CAD or CAM Software Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast to 2026

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- CAD or CAM Software Market 2020



The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.



Major Companies Covered:-

Breton - Natural & Compound Stone Division

CNC Software

imes-icore GmbH

Hexagon PPM

Mazak

Edgecam

Bentley Systems Europe B.V.

Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions S.L.

ABB Robotics

Manusoft Technologies

Haco Atlantic Inc.

FIDIA

Gie-Tec GmbH

LANG

LVD

ALMA

BobCAD-CAM



Major Types Covered

3D Software

2D Software

2D/3D Software

Real-time Software

Windows

Mac OS

Linux

Android

Web Browser



Major Applications Covered

Industrial Design

Architectural Design

Graphic Design

Business Training

Others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026



Table of Content: -



