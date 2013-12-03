Global CAE Market in EMEA Region, Industry Shares, Research Trends, Growth, Study, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"CAE Market in EMEA Region 2014-2018".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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CAE market in the EMEA region to grow at a CAGR of 10.28 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the time-to-market. The CAE market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing the development of integrated CAE software. However, the increased threat from open-source CAE software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



CAE Market in the EMEA Region 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the EMEA region; it also covers the CAE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Ansys Inc., CD-adapco Group, Dassault Systèmes SA, and MSC Software Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Altair Engineering Inc., AspenTech Ltd., Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Ridge Numerics Inc. (Autodesk Inc.), Computational Engineering International Inc., COMSOL Inc., Electro Source Inc., Entecho Pty Ltd., ESI Group SA, Exa Corp., Flow Science Inc., Future Facilities Ltd., LMS International NV (Siemens PLM Software Inc.), Mentor Graphics Corp., NEi Software Inc., No Limits Software Inc., Numeca International Inc., Purkay Laboratories, TotalCAE., and Visual Collaboration Technologies Inc.



Related Reports :



CAE Market in India 2012-2016 http://www.researchmoz.us/cae-market-in-india-2012-2016-report.html



Analysts forecast the CAE market in India to grow at a CAGR of 16.14 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce the time-to-market. The CAE market in India has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of integrated CAE software. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. CAE Software Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the CAE market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



CAE Market in North America 2012-2016 http://www.researchmoz.us/cae-market-in-north-america-2012-2016-report.html



CAE Market in North America with a CAGR of 9.96 percent for the period 2012–2016. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report. Analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



2.1 Market Overview



2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology



3.1 Market Research Process



3.2 Research Design



3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



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5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



6.1 Market Overview



6.1.1 Global PLM Market Structure



6.2 Market Size and Forecast



6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 FEA Market in the EMEA Region

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 CFD Market in the EMEA Region

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast



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