Global Calcium Sulphate Market to Reach US$ 12820 Mn by 2026 Owing to Rising Construction Industry

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2021 -- Calcium sulphate, odourless white crystalline powder, is observing huge effects from construction and healthcare industries. QY Research recently published a report titled, "Global Calcium Sulfate Market Research Report 2020" to study the amplifying market. The global calcium sulfate market is valued at US$9519 mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$12820 mn by the end of 2026, rising at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.



Multiple Applications in Several Industries to Drive Market



The demand for calcium sulphate is mostly thriving due to construction industry. The crystalline powder is used for wide variety of application including coatings, production of Portland cement and mortars, and other polymerization applications. Additionally, its application has increased in healthcare as dental impression forming tool, plaster casts, and inactive ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs. Food and beverage industry will also observe vigorous demand due to its increasing applications as economical source of calcium various food products and buffering agent in the beer manufacturing process.



Furthermore, the powder in its anhydrous form is used in used as filler in paper production as it enhances the quality of paper by making it firmer, brighter, and smoother to write, and print on. It also have some applications in arts and crafts materials including ceramics, POPs, masks, and pottery. These factors are expected to fuel the demand of calcium sulphate crystalline powder globally.



Construction Material Segment to Report Robust Growth



Construction industry has observe a skyrocketing growth attributing to the industrialization and development around the world. This has created immense demand for calcium sulphate for production of Portland cement and mortars, and other polymerization applications. Thus, increasing the market share of construction material in global calcium sulphate market.



Asia Pacific Region to Development Largest Shares in Calcium Sulphate Market



Thriving construction, paint and coating, and healthcare industries are boosting the market in Asia Pacific region towards development in calcium sulphate market. Moreover, presence of local and international players is also anticipated to propel the demand of global market.



Introduction of New Construction Products to Increase Manufacturer's Market Penetration



National Gypsum Company has recently introduced a new product in its line of PermaBase® WP Waterproof Cement Board, PermaBase WP. It combines the benefits of PermaBase with a proprietary waterproofing formulation and is intended for use in wet areas around tubs and showers. The new product will eliminate the need for additional waterproofing application whils treating joints and fastener heads.



The major players in the market include Yoshino, Matanat A,Aytas Alci A.S, Diamond K Gypsum Company, LafargeHolcim, Knauf, Al Watania Gypsum, American Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, GGI, Gipsopolimer, Etex Group, Jonoub Gypsum, BNBM Group, etc.



