Global Call Center AI Market Positive Outlook, Opportunities and Industry Expansion by 2026 : Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communications

Global call center AI market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4735.10 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of automated services in business operations along with innovations/advancements in AI.



IBM, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Amazon Web Services, Nuance Communications, Avaya, Haptik, Artificial Solutions, Zendesk, Conversica, Rulai, Inbenta Technologies, Kore.ai, EdgeVerve Systems, Pypestream, Avaamo, Talkdesk, Creative Virtual, SmartAction, Bright Pattern, RankMiner, Genesys, among others.



Call center AI (Artificial Intelligence) is a specialised application of AI for customer engagement helping automate the operations of business. This application of AI essentially means that the customers are engaged in solving the issues of customers without requiring the need of specialised agents to communicate with the customers. The AI suggests solutions based on the issue present by the consumer, and if the problem is complicated then the complaint is forwarded to a human agent.



By Component (Compute Platforms, Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)



Increased usage of AI amid a need to present unique customer solutions; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Increasing requirements of customer engagement platforms because of a surge of customer engagement services through social media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market



Significant surge in the amounts of data being generated and better effectiveness associated with AI analysis is expected to foster growth in the market



In November 2018, Microsoft announced that they had agreed to acquire XOXCO, with the company dealing in development of software and services for conversational AI. This acquisition is a complement to Microsoft's strategy of developing AI driving its innovations for a variety of applications and businesses.



In October 2018, Google announced that they had acquired Onward, AI chatbot, for an undisclosed agreement although the founders of the start-up will be integrated into Google. This acquisition will help Google in further advancing and modifying its own service offering, the "Google Assistant". They plan to provide automated customer services and sales assistants for businesses.



