Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Camera Accessories Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Camera Accessories

Camera accessories, such as lenses, supports, flashes, and bags and cases, are mainly used to improve the efficiency, accessibility, and usability of a camera. They act as an add-on or support for a camera, help with special effects, and enhance image quality. Global statistics have indicated that more than 400 billion images have been captured per year since 2010. The popularity of digital photography is contributing to the sales of digital cameras and their accessories around the world.

Analysts forecast the Global Camera Accessories market will grow at a CAGR of 4.51 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Camera Accessories market can be divided into four segments: Bags and Cases, Lenses, Supports, and Flashes. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account revenue generated from the sales of camera accessories and unit shipments.

Global Camera Accessories Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Camera Accessories market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Canon Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



BENRO Precision Industry (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd.

Delkin Devices Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Gitzo SA

Lino Manfrotto + Co. SpA

Metz-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Miller Camera Support Equipment

Shenzhen JJC Technology Co. Ltd.

Sigma Corp.

Slik Corp.

Velbon Tripod Co. Ltd.



Market Driver

Increase in the Demand for Interchangeable Lens Cameras.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Rising Popularity of Smartphones.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Shift in Demand from Developed Nations to Developing Nations.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Canon Inc., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., BENRO Precision Industry (Zhongshan) Co. Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corp., Gitzo SA, Lino Manfrotto + Co. SpA, Metz-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Miller Camera Support Equipment, Shenzhen JJC Technology Co. Ltd., Sigma Corp., Slik Corp., Velbon Tripod Co. Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153538/global-camera-accessories-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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