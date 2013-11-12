Global Camera Module Market - Industry Survey, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Global Camera Module Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Camera modules are gaining popularity and seeing increased demand across different application sectors such as in smartphones and tablet PCs, as well as in industrial, medical and automotive sector. High end smartphones with increased lens resolution and usage in cheaper smartphones are expected to drive the market in future.



This report has been segmented by sensor type, by application and by geography. Further, geographical regions are segmented by sensor type and by application. Along with the major segmentation, it also includes Porter’s five forces analysis, market dynamics, and value chain of the market. In addition, the forecast from 2013 to 2019 has been also covered with current and future trends.



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By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. The present market size and forecast until 2019 have been provided in the report along with the detailed analysis and opportunity in these regions.



The report also analyzes macro economic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the camera modules market. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights on market competition throughout its value chain. In addition, the market attractiveness analysis provided in the report highlights key investing areas in this industry. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



The global camera module market here refers to the market by sensor type, by application and by geography. It has been categorized into the following segments:



Camera Module Market, by Sensor Type



- CMOS Camera Module

- CCD Camera Module



Camera Module Market, by Application



- Smartphone and tablet PC

- Consumer electronics

- Automotive

- Medical

- Industrial & Security

- Defense & Space



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Camera Module Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



The in-depth research and high-level analysis will allow camera module market vendors and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about the camera module market, formulate growth strategies and gain competitive advantage.



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