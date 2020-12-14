New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The global Can Coatings Market is forecast to reach USD 2.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Expanding utilization of metal cans in food and beverage application, high interest for can coatings in rising nations of APAC, increasing utilization of epoxy covering, new product improvements in can coatings, and variance in crude material costs, are the driving components for Can Coatings Market. Tough guidelines on BPA (biphenyl) is the significant restraining factor for Can Coatings Market. The development of can coatings be able to showcase in the regions is, for the most part, credited to the built-up food and refreshments, individual consideration, concoction, and pharmaceutical ventures. This, thus, is relied upon to impel the utilization of metal jars in food and refreshments, synthetic compounds, pharmaceutical, and individual consideration businesses. This is relied upon to drive the can coatings to be able to market in the region.



The latest market intelligence report entails a holistic overview of the Can Coatings market, providing the reader with essential conclusive data & information concerning market growth, evaluated on both regional and global levels. The competitive analysis of the report focuses on the leading market players and their lucrative business expansion initiatives. Hence, the sample copy of the 'Global Can Coatings Market' research report includes a brief analysis of this ever-evolving business sector, encompassing the regional overview, competitive landscape, technological innovations, and future market developments.



Request a sample copy of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1686



COVID-19 Impact Assessment:



The latest report sums up the major changes in the global business sector that took place as a repercussion of the COVID-19 outbreak. Having impacted the global Can Coatings market in an unfavorable manner, the pandemic has significantly disrupted the market dynamics and trends. The public health emergency adversely affected the global supply chains and resulted in acute volatility in product prices and demand. However, industry experts believe that the global Can Coatings market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report also offers a broad assessment of the pandemic's preliminary and future impacts on this lucrative market.



Regional Landscape:



An essential component of the report is the detailed study of the geographical outlook of the global Can Coatings market. The global Can Coatings market is categorized into several key geographical regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section of the report, the authors have meticulously analyzed the regional market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects.



Competitive Outlook:



The leading contenders in the global Can Coatings market are:



PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V, Kansai Paint Company Limited, Axalta Coating System, Eastman Chemical Company, VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, National Paint Factories, ALTANA AG, Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1686



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Conventional Solvent-borne

Water-borne

UV-cured

Other



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Epoxy

Oleoresins

Vinyl

Phenolic

Acrylic

Polyesters

Polyolefin



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Beverage Cans

Food Cans

Aerosol Cans

General line Cans

Paint & Coating



The following timeline is considered for the global market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



Browse the full report description, along with the ToCs and List of Facts & Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/can-coating-market



Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.



Contact Us:



John Watson



Head of Business Development



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com