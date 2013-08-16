Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cancer Diagnostics Market 2013 France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA Sales Forecasts, Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies market report to its offering
Summary
This comprehensive seven-country report contains 1,200 pages, 450 tables, and presents analysis of the major business opportunities emerging in the cancer diagnostics market during the next five years. The report examines trends in the U.S., five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK) and Japan; reviews current and emerging tests; analyzes potential applications of various diagnostic technologies; forecasts sales of major tumor markers by country and market segment; profiles leading market players and potential entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.
Rationale
The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.
Cancer Diagnostic Tests
ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone, Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.
Geographic Coverage France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA Market Segmentation Analysis - Sales and market shares of major suppliers, - Five-year test volume and sales forecasts - Hospitals - Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review - Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments in the Current and Emerging Products - Review of over 200 current and emerging cancer diagnostic tests, - Biochemical Markers - Analysis of major immunoassay analyzers used for Technology Review - Assessment of monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, DNA - Review of competing/complementing technologies, including - Extensive listings of over 500 companies, universities Competitive Assessments - Strategic assessments of major suppliers Worldwide Market Overview - Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing - Five-year test volume and sales projections by country. Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations - Specific new product development opportunities with potentially - Design criteria for new products. - Alternative market penetration strategies. - Potential market entry barriers and risks.
by individual cancer diagnostic test and country.
for major cancer diagnostic tests
by country and market segment, including:
- Commercial/Private Laboratories
- Physician Offices/Group Practices
- Cancer Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Centers
of the market dynamics, structure, size, growth and major suppliers
by country.
U.S., Japan and five major European countries.
including:
- Oncogenes
- Growth Factors
- Hormones
- Colony Stimulating Factors
- Lymphokines
- Immunohistochemical Stains, and others.
cancer diagnostic testing, including their operating characteristics,
features and selling prices.
probes, biochips/microarrays, chromosome analysis, IT,
artificial intelligence, flow cytometry, biosensors, and other technologies
and their potential applications for cancer diagnostic testing.
CT, MRI, NMR, PET and photonics spectroscopy.
and research centers developing new cancer diagnostic tests
and detection technologies.
and start-up firms developing innovative
technologies and products, including their sales,
product portfolios, marketing tactics, collaborative
arrangements, and new products in R&D.
by country.
significant market appeal during the next five years.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139584/global-cancer-diagnostics-market-2013-france-germany-italy-japan-spain-uk-usa-sales-forecasts-supplier-shares-competitive-strategies.html
France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA
Market Segmentation Analysis
- Sales and market shares of major suppliers, - Five-year test volume and sales forecasts - Hospitals - Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review - Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments in the Current and Emerging Products - Review of over 200 current and emerging cancer diagnostic tests, - Biochemical Markers - Analysis of major immunoassay analyzers used for Technology Review - Assessment of monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, DNA - Review of competing/complementing technologies, including - Extensive listings of over 500 companies, universities Competitive Assessments - Strategic assessments of major suppliers Worldwide Market Overview - Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing - Five-year test volume and sales projections by country. Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations - Specific new product development opportunities with potentially - Design criteria for new products. - Alternative market penetration strategies. - Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Five-year test volume and sales forecasts - Hospitals - Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review - Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments in the Current and Emerging Products - Review of over 200 current and emerging cancer diagnostic tests, - Biochemical Markers - Analysis of major immunoassay analyzers used for Technology Review - Assessment of monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, DNA - Review of competing/complementing technologies, including - Extensive listings of over 500 companies, universities Competitive Assessments - Strategic assessments of major suppliers Worldwide Market Overview - Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing - Five-year test volume and sales projections by country. Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations - Specific new product development opportunities with potentially - Design criteria for new products. - Alternative market penetration strategies. - Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Hospitals
- Comprehensive market segmentation analysis, including review
- Cancer statistics, etiology and recent developments in the
Current and Emerging Products
- Review of over 200 current and emerging cancer diagnostic tests,
- Biochemical Markers
- Analysis of major immunoassay analyzers used for
Technology Review
- Assessment of monoclonal antibodies, immunoassays, DNA - Review of competing/complementing technologies, including - Extensive listings of over 500 companies, universities Competitive Assessments - Strategic assessments of major suppliers Worldwide Market Overview - Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing - Five-year test volume and sales projections by country. Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations - Specific new product development opportunities with potentially - Design criteria for new products. - Alternative market penetration strategies. - Potential market entry barriers and risks.
- Review of competing/complementing technologies, including
- Extensive listings of over 500 companies, universities Competitive Assessments - Strategic assessments of major suppliers Worldwide Market Overview - Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing - Five-year test volume and sales projections by country. Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations - Specific new product development opportunities with potentially - Design criteria for new products. - Alternative market penetration strategies. - Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Competitive Assessments
- Strategic assessments of major suppliers Worldwide Market Overview - Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing - Five-year test volume and sales projections by country. Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations - Specific new product development opportunities with potentially - Design criteria for new products. - Alternative market penetration strategies. - Potential market entry barriers and risks.
Worldwide Market Overview
- Estimated universe of laboratories performing cancer diagnostic testing
- Five-year test volume and sales projections by country.
Business Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations
- Specific new product development opportunities with potentially
- Design criteria for new products.
- Alternative market penetration strategies.
- Potential market entry barriers and risks.