Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cancer Diagnostics Market 2013 France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, UK, USA Sales Forecasts, Supplier Shares, Competitive Strategies market report to its offering



Summary



This comprehensive seven-country report contains 1,200 pages, 450 tables, and presents analysis of the major business opportunities emerging in the cancer diagnostics market during the next five years. The report examines trends in the U.S., five major European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK) and Japan; reviews current and emerging tests; analyzes potential applications of various diagnostic technologies; forecasts sales of major tumor markers by country and market segment; profiles leading market players and potential entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.







Rationale



The cancer diagnostics market is on the verge of explosion, as the researchers approach major technological breakthroughs in tumor diagnosis and therapy, discover new specific antigens, and unlock the mystery of the genetic basis of the disease. During the next five years, the worldwide cancer diagnostics market is promising to be an exciting, dynamic and rapidly expanding field. Anticipated technological breakthroughs will create numerous opportunities for determining genetic predisposition, detecting specific tumors, and monitoring biological response to cancer therapy. The rise in geriatric population will further compound the growing demand for malignancy assays and the rapid market expansion worldwide.



Cancer Diagnostic Tests



ACTH, AFP, Beta-2 Microglobulin, CA 15-3/27.29, CA 19-9, CA 125, Calcitonin, Cathepsin, CEA, Chromogranin, Colon-Specific Antigen, Cytokeratins, Estrogen Receptor, Ferritin, Gastrin, HCG, Insulin, Interferons, Interleukins, Lymphocyte Subtyping, Neuron-Specific Enolase, Nucleolar, Occult Blood, Oncogenes, Pancreatic Oncofetal Antigen, Pap Smear, Parathyroid Hormone, Progesterone Receptor, Prostatic Acid Phosphatase, Prostatic Specific Antigen, S-100 Protein, Serotonin, Sialic Acid, Squamous Cell Carcinoma Ag, TDT, Thymidine Kinase, Thyroglobulin, Tissue Polypeptide Antigen, and others.

