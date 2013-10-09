Global Cancer Symptoms Analysis Report 2007-2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Cancer Symptoms Partnering 2007-2013



The Cancer Symptoms Partnering 2007-2013 report provides understanding and access to the cancer symptoms partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



- Trends in solid tumor cancer partnering deals

- Top solid tumor cancer deals by value

- Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type



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The Solid Tumor Cancer Partnering 2007-2013 provides understanding and access to the solid tumor cancer partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



This report provides details of thelatest cancer symptoms agreements announced in the healthcare sectors, covering:



- Symptoms

- Oral mucositis

- Cancer pain

- Bone

- Neuropathic

- Muscular

- Lymphoedema

- Alopecia

- Cachexia

- Ulcers

- Dysphagia

- Tiredness

- Weight Loss

- Nausea

- Vomiting

- Chemotherapy

- Radiotherapy



The report provides an analysis of cancer symptoms partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors cancer symptoms technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



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Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This data driven report contains over 130 links to online copies of actual cancer symptoms deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer symptoms partnering trends.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer symptoms partnering since 2007, including a summary of deals by industry sector, stage of development, deal type, and technology type. Numerous tables provide outline financial trends.



Chapter 3 provides an overview of the leading cancer symptoms deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active of all pharma. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



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Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive directory of cancer symptoms partnering deals signed and announced since 2007. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record, and where available the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of solid tumor cancer technologies and products.



Report scope



Cancer Symptoms Partnering 2007-2013 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cancer symptoms trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



This data driven report includes:



- Trends in cancer symptoms dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

- Access to summary headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

- Access to over 130 cancer symptoms contract documents

- The leading cancer symptoms deals by value since 2007



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