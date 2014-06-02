Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Analysis market report to its offering

Cancer vaccines are a viable option for treating many types of cancers which in the present day do not have effective treatments. With the approval of the expensive prostate cancer vaccine, Provenge by Dendreon, the field of cancer vaccines has received an unprecedented boost. Therapeutic cancer vaccines and Prophylactic cancer vaccines are the two broad segments into which the cancer vaccines market is categorized. North America has the largest share of the overall vaccines and specifically cancer vaccines market. This is followed by Europe and Asia. North America and Europe are expected to grow at a steady pace in the years to come. However, India and China are expected to see a boost in demand over the next 10 years, owing to their ageing populations and the prevalence of various infectious diseases.



Global Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Analysis by PNS Pharma gives comprehensive insight on the various vaccines being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers. Research report covers all the ongoing vaccines being developed in various development phases. Each vaccine profiles include detailed information like: Originator, Owner, Collaborator, Technology Provider, Licensee, Development Phase, Development Indications, Mechanism of Action, Country of Development and detailed analysis on the development process. Insight for each vaccine profile in development phase enables the reader to identify and understand the Cell Therapy associated with the various diseases.



This report enables pharmaceutical companies, collaborators and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the available investment opportunity in the cancer vaccine market based upon development process. Following parameters for each vaccine profile in development phase are covered in Global Cancer Vaccines Pipeline Analysis research report:



Drug Profile Overview



Alternate Names for Drug



Active Indication



Phase of Development



Mechanism of Action



Brand Name



Patent Information



Orphan Designation by Indication, Country & Organisation



Country for Clinical Trial



Owner / Originator/ Licensee/Collaborator



Administrative Route Drug Class



ATC Codes



Breakup of Cancer Vaccines by Development Phase:



Research: 9



Preclinical: 75



Phase-I: 42



Phase-I/II: 32



Phase-II: 43



Phase-II/III: 6



Phase-III: 19



Preregistration: 2



Marketed: 12



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156588/global-cancer-vaccines-pipeline-analysis.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###