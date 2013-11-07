Global Canned Food Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Global Canned Food Market 2012 - 2016



Global Canned Food market to grow at a CAGR of 2.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the changing lifestyle of people. The Global Canned Food has also been witnessing the changing consumer demographics. However, the entry of low-priced products and private label offerings could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Canned Food Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA region and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Canned Food market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Bolton Group International Ltd., ConAgra Foods Inc., Del Monte Corp., and H.J. Heinz Co.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Hormel Foods, AgriPure Holding plc, Canyon Creek Food Co Ltd., Christian Potier S.A., and La Doria SpA, Zanlakol Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.2.1 Market Volume Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Geographical Segmentation

7.1 Global Canned Food Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012-2016

7.2 Canned Food Market in the APAC Region

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Canned Food Market in the EMEA Region

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Canned Food Market in the Americas

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



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