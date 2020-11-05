New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- The global Canola Oil market is forecast to reach USD 48.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a vegetable oil extracted from rapeseed. It is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, and monosaturated fats. It has a lower amount of saturated fats and trans-fats in comparison to other vegetable oils. The oil helps in reducing inflammations and improving metabolism. This helps in the development of infants and protecting against heart attacks and strokes. Initially, canola oil had only industrial uses, whereas now it finds applications in the residential as well as commercial spaces.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Canola Oil market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canola Oil industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Borges Mediterranean Group, The Adani Wilmar Ltd., Associated British Foods (Ach), Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc., American Vegetable Oils Inc., Sunora Foods, Arla Foods AmbA, and Richardson International Limited, among others.



The Canola Oil industry is segmented into:



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Cold-pressed Method

Solvent Extraction Method



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Processed Food

Cooking

Personal Care

Biofuels

Lubricants

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)



Modern Trade

Specialty Store

Franchise Outlets

Online



Regional Outlook of Canola Oil Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Canola Oil market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Canola Oil Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Global Canola Oil Market Analysis by Regions

North America Canola Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Europe Canola Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Canola Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

South America Canola Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Middle East and Africa Canola Oil by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Global Canola Oil Market Segment by Type

Global Canola Oil Market Segment by Application

Canola Oil Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix



