TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Capnography market to grow at a CAGR of 21.1 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of portable capnographs. The Global Capnography market has also been witnessing the emergence of a replacement market in the US. However, the lack of product differentiation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Capnography Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Capnography market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Oridion Systems Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, and Welch Allyn Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Nonin Medical Inc., Medical Device Depot Inc., Aria Health System, 7 Medical Systems LLC, and Triton Electronics Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



