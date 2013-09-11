Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Caps and Closures Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Caps and Closures market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for packaged foods and beverages. The Global Caps and Closures market has also been witnessing an increasing preference to use plastic material in packaging. However, rising raw materials prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Caps and Closures Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern and Central Europe, and the APAC and MEA regions; it also covers the Global Caps and Closures market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Bericap GmbH & Co., Berry Plastics Corp., Closure Systems International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Alba Group, Amcor Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., Borealis AG, Global Closure Systems Ltd., Guala Closures SpA, Nampak Ltd., and Oricon Enterprises Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Bericap GmbH & Co., Berry Plastics Corp., Closure Systems International Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., and Silgan Holdings Inc.; Alba Group, Amcor Ltd., AptarGroup Inc., Borealis AG, Global Closure Systems Ltd., Guala Closures SpA, Nampak Ltd., and Oricon Enterprises Ltd.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141060/global-caps-and-closures-market-2012-2016.html