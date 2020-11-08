Global Capsule Endoscopy Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2028

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of the market assessment report on "Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Assessment – Revenue (US$ Mn) Forecast To 2028"



According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach US$ XX million in 2020, at a promising CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.



Capsule endoscopy makes use of a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures of the digestive tract as it passes through the small intestine and transmitted to a recorder. A capsule endoscopy camera used in the procedure is so small and placed in the vitamin-size capsule that the patient swallows. The procedure helps doctors see the inside of the small intestine.



Factors such as the increasing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases, colorectal cancer, and continuous demand for accurate diagnostics tools are expected to drive the market of capsule endoscopy near the future. Furthermore, several advantages over traditional endoscopy and technological advancements in the products which include longer battery life and WiFi-enabled are driving the adoption of the products among the end users thus stimulating the market growth.



The Capsule Endoscopy market is fragmented with the presence of several players that operate in Capsule Endoscopy in local as well as international markets.



Global Capsule Endoscopy Market reports cover major players such as CapsoVision Inc., Check Cap Ltd, Jinshan Science & Technolgy (Group) Co. Ltd., IntroMedic Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, RF Co.,Ltd., GastroGenix Inc, Motilis Medica SA and among others



Market Segments and subsegments

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn) by Brand, 2018–2028

- CapsoCam Plus

- Capso Retrieve

- CapsoAccess

- CapsoView

- Check-cap

- OMOM

- MicroCam Regular

- PillCam

- EndoCapsule

- Sayaka

- Others



Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by application, 2018–2028

- Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding (OGIB)

- Crohn's disease

- Small intestine tumor

- Others



Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by end user, 2018–2028

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Others



Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Region, 2018–2028

North America Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018–2028

- U.S.

- Canada



Europe Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018–2028

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018–2028

- India

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia & New Zealand



Latin America Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018–2028

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Capsule Endoscopy Market Revenue (US$ Mn), by Country, 2018–2028

- GCC Countries

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa



