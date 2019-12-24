Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2019 -- A new report was added by QY Research in its repository titled, "Global Capsule Filling Equipment Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025" is a comprehensive document that offers dashboard view of the global capsule filing equipment market. According to this report, the market for Capsule Filling Equipment was valued worth US$ 200.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to obtain US$ 269.0 Mn by the end of 2025. The worldwide Capsule Filling Equipment market is likely to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2025.



Providing Effective Solutions to Fuel the Capsule Filling Equipment Market



Growing awareness about health and wellness has led to a high demand for dietary and health supplements resulting in increasing consumption of capsules. The increasing need for effective and specialized products to suit the need-specific demands of the consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the market. Rising demand in healthcare for variety of capsules of different combinations and formulations and the necessity to increase the production is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the next few years.



Process Simplification and Cost Reduction to Augment the End-user Segment



The end-user segment is bifurcated into Biological Company, Pharmaceutical Company, and Other. Capsules are widely prescribed as solid dosage drugs, which are easy to swallow as medicines. The process of encapsulation with Capsule Filling Equipment includes filling aqueous solution and sealing. Softshell capsules and hard shell capsules are primarily manufactured using these Capsule Filling Equipment. Pharmaceutical companies mainly manufacture capsules using these equipment to simplify the manufacturing process with the added advantage of capsules have less complex formulations. The product type segment is divided into Semi-automatic, automatic, and manual.



Increasing Focus on Healthcare in Europe to Foster the Growth of the Regional Market



Europe has the presence of a well-established pharmaceutical industry along with an increasing focus on affordable health care. The region has high demand for medication based on oral consumption, which is likely to augment the Capsule Filling Equipment market. Increasing market penetration of leading pharmaceutical companies in the Asia-Pacific is expected to positively impact the growth of the market.



Improvement in Quality & Quantity: A Major Emphasis of the Key Players



Some of the top players operating in the Capsule Filling Equipment market are Bosch Packaging Technology, Mettler Toledo, IMA ACG, Sejong Schaefer Technologies, Lonza (Capsugel), MG2, Anchor Mark, Chin Yi Machinery, Qualicaps, Fette Compacting, Harro Hofliger, Adinath International, and Zhejiang Fuchang Machiner. Key players are concentrating on incorporating innovative techniques in capsule manufacturing to increase production and the quality to gain an edge over the competition.



