Global Car Carrier Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - Miller Industries, CIMC, Boydstun, Cottrell

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- A car carrier, known variously as a car-carrying trailer, car hauler, auto transport trailer, etc., is a type of trailer or semi-trailer designed to efficiently transport vehicles via truck. Modern car carrier trailers can be open or enclosed. Most commercial trailers have built-in ramps for loading and off-loading cars, as well as power hydraulics to raise and lower ramps for stand-alone accessibility.



In the last several years, global market of car carrier developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.08%. In 2016, global revenue of car carrier is about 694 M USD; the actual production is about 18189 units. The global average price of car carrier is in the decreasing trend, from 39.5 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.2 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.



The classification of car carrier includes open-air car carrier and enclosed car carrier, and the proportion of open-air car carrier in 2016 is about 81.74%. The global Car Carrier market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the Car Carrier Market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Miller Industries

- CIMC

- Boydstun

- Cottrell

- Kässbohrer

- Dongfeng Trucks

- MAN

- Landoll

- Kentucky Trailers

- Delavan

- Wally-Mo Trailer

- Infinity Trailer



Segment by Type:

- Open-Air Car Carrier

- Enclosed Car Carrier



Segment by Application:

- Automobile Sales Servicshop 4S

- Terminals

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Continued……



