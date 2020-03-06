Global Car Soundproofing Material Market to Reach US$14480.56 Mn by 2025 as Automotive Manufacturers Focus on Performance Enhancement Says QYResearch Report

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2020 -- Automotive industry have seen a huge demand for performance enhancement and comfort. Car soundproofing material help in eliminating the outside sound to make the drive more comfortable and luxurious. QY Research recently published a report titled, "Global Car Soundproofing Material Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application". The global car soundproofing material market was valued at US$14229.17 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$14480.56 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 0.95% during 2019-2025.



The manufacturers covered in the report includes Autoneum, Huanqiu Group, Zhuzhou Times, Auria, Sumitomoriko, Tuopu Group, Faurecia, NVH KOREA, Grupo Antolin,m Toyota Boshoku, and others.



Rising Automotive Industry to Amplify Demand of Soundproofing Material in Cars



Car soundproofing material is observing growing demand in the automotive industry as it reduce outside noise including loud road and wind noise, the mechanical components of the vehicle, and tires. A good quality sound system will save time and energy and make a car quieter, comfortable, relaxing, and driving more enjoyable. Furthermore, a good quality soundproofing material enhances vibrations and beats from speakers without irritating the driver. The material is available for vehicle floor, doors, and tires reduce maximum noise. Thus, reduction of vibrations and noises and maximum performance of the car's engine and system will boost the global car soundproofing material market drastically.



Engine Soundproofing Segment to Hold Largest Market Shares



Engine soundproofing segment is expected to hold the largest shares in the market as automotive manufacturers are focusing of quieter and more efficient engines for a comfortable and relaxing drive. The engine soundproofing segment is expected to fuel the growth of the market in forecast years.



Asia Pacific to Observe Robust Demand in Forecast Years



Automotive industry in Asia Pacific region is observing rapid growth due to industrialization, encouraging governmental regulations, and increasing penetration of major manufacturers. The major developments in the industry and growing demand from luxurious segment is boosting the market for soundproofing material in the region.



Manufacturers to Focus on Development of Soundproofing Systems for EV



Adler Pelzer Group recently announced the launched EVO, solution for New Energy Vehicle acoustics. According to the company as E-motors have different noise characteristic than internal combustion engine the noises, much to the discomfort of the user, have become clearly audible. It has materials tuned to EV needs and different sound and frequency levels, temperature of use and thermal insulation function. The material will not only target these problems but also have a friendly environmental footprint.



