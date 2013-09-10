Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Carbon Fiber Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Carbon Fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 12.27 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for carbon fiber in the Wind Energy sector. The Global Carbon Fiber market has also been witnessing an increase in carbon fiber production capacities. However, high production cost of carbon fibers and its composites could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Carbon Fiber Production 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, Western Europe, and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Carbon Fiber market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Toho Tenac Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Zoltek Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are AKSA (Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.), Cytec Engineered Materials Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., and SGL Carbon SE.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Toho Tenac Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Zoltek Corp.; AKSA (Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.), Cytec Engineered Materials Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., and SGL Carbon SE.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141095/global-carbon-fiber-market-2012-2016.html