Global Carbon Fiber Market 2012-2016:Industry Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The Global Carbon Fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 12.27 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for carbon fiber in the Wind Energy sector. The Global Carbon Fiber market has also been witnessing an increase in carbon fiber production capacities. However, high production cost of carbon fibers and its composites could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-carbon-fiber-market-2012-2016-report.html



The Global Carbon Fiber Production 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, Western Europe, and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Carbon Fiber market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Scope of the Report:

Market Overview

Product Offerings



Market Landscape:

Global Carbon Fiber Market

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

Market Size and Forecast by Volume

Market Size and Forecast by Production Capacity

Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market

Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

Market Size and Forecast by Volume

Five Forces Analysis



List of Figures:

Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Global Carbon Fiber Market by Revenue 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 3: Global Carbon Fiber Market by Volume 2012-2016 (thousand metric tons)

Exhibit 4: Global Carbon Fiber Market by Production Capacity 2012-2016 (thousand metric tons)

Exhibit 5: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market 202-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 6: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market by Volume (thousand metric tons)

Exhibit 7: Market segmentation based of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Manufacturing Processes 2012



Browse All Latest Report Related to Technavio Market Research @ http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



The key vendors dominating this space include Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Toho Tenac Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Zoltek Corp.The other vendors mentioned in this report are AKSA (Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.), Cytec Engineered Materials Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., and SGL Carbon SE.



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz ( http://www.researchmoz.us/ ) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports. Our market research databases integrate statistics with analysis from global, regional, country and company perspectives. We provide the market context, competitor insight and future trends needed for strategic planning.



For More Information Kindly Contact:



Mrs.Sheela AK

Tel:+1-518-618-1030

Toll Free: 866-997-4948

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Email :sales@researchmoz.us

Website: http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.com