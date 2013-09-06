Global Carbon Fiber Market 2012-2016:Industry Research Report

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The Global Carbon Fiber market to grow at a CAGR of 12.27 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased demand for carbon fiber in the Wind Energy sector. The Global Carbon Fiber market has also been witnessing an increase in carbon fiber production capacities. However, high production cost of carbon fibers and its composites could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
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The Global Carbon Fiber Production 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the APAC region, North America, Western Europe, and the Rest of the World; it also covers the Global Carbon Fiber market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Scope of the Report:
Market Overview
Product Offerings
Market Landscape:
Global Carbon Fiber Market
Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
Market Size and Forecast by Volume
Market Size and Forecast by Production Capacity
Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market
Market Size and Forecast by Revenue
Market Size and Forecast by Volume
Five Forces Analysis
List of Figures:
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Global Carbon Fiber Market by Revenue 2012-2016 (US$ billion)
Exhibit 3: Global Carbon Fiber Market by Volume 2012-2016 (thousand metric tons)
Exhibit 4: Global Carbon Fiber Market by Production Capacity 2012-2016 (thousand metric tons)
Exhibit 5: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market 202-2016 (US$ billion)
Exhibit 6: Global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Market by Volume (thousand metric tons)
Exhibit 7: Market segmentation based of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics Manufacturing Processes 2012
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The key vendors dominating this space include Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Toho Tenac Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Zoltek Corp.The other vendors mentioned in this report are AKSA (Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.), Cytec Engineered Materials Inc., Formosa Plastics Corp., Hexcel Corp., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Plastics Inc., and SGL Carbon SE.
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