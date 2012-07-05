Global Carbon Management Software and Services Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Carbon Management Software and Services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35.9 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing shift toward green concept. The Global CMSS market has also been witnessing increased number of governmental rules and regulations. However, lack of awareness regarding CMSS could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Carbon Management Software and Services Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global CMSS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Enablon North America Corp., Enviance Inc., Hara Software Inc., and IHS Inc. Other vendors mentioned in this report: Advantage IQ Inc., Accenture plc, PE International GmbH, IBM Corp., Summit Energy Services Inc., Greenstone Carbon Management Ltd., CarbonSystems Pty Ltd., Carbonetworks, Deloitte Inc., Foresite Systems Ltd., Intelex Technologies Inc., Perillon Software Inc., ProcessMAP Corp., TRIRIGA Inc., Verisae Inc., and Verteego.



