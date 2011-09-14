Global Carbon Nanotube Market 2010-2014 - Latest Market Research Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Global Carbon Nanotube Market 2010-2014' to their offering.



The Global Carbon Nanotube market to grow at a CAGR of 56.5 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased use of Carbon Nanotubes in the Aerospace and Defense industry. The Global Carbon Nanotube market has also been witnessing an increase in Carbon Nanotube production by manufacturers. However, the industry also faces challenges centered on environmental implications caused by the production of Carbon Nanotubes.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Bayer MaterialScience AG, Nanocyl, CNano, and Arkema.



Global Carbon Nanotube Market 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report, which covers the Americas as well as the APAC region and Europe, also covers the current market landscape and its growth prospects. The report also includes a discussion on the key vendors operating in this market.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



View the table of contents here: http://www.reportstack.com/product/25968/global-carbon-nanotube-market-2010-2014.html