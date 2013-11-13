Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Will Grow at CAGR of 11.53% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Carbon Nanotubes market to grow at a CAGR of 11.53 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the potential of carbon nanotubes to replace other materials. The Global Carbon Nanotubes market has also been witnessing the increase in production capacities by various vendors. However, the high cost of production of carbon nanotubes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC and the EMEA regions, and the Americas; it also covers the Global Carbon Nanotubes market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Arkema Inc., CNano Technology Ltd., Nanocyl SA, and Showa Denko K.K.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Bayer MaterialScience AG, Buckyusa Inc., Carbon NT&F, Carbon Solutions Inc., Catalyx Nanotech Inc., Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd., CNano Technology Ltd., CNT Co. Ltd., Continental Carbon Co., Hanwha Nanotech Corp., Hyperion Catalysis International Inc., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Nano-C Inc., Nanocyl SA, NanoIntegris Inc., Nanolab Inc., and Nanotechlabs Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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