Global Carbonated Beverages Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Carbonated Beverages Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Carbonated beverages refer to the drinks containing carbon dioxide dissolved in it to improve its taste termed as carbonated drinks and is also known as cola soft drink. The carbonated beverages market can be segmented on the basis of product types such as carbonated beverages diet, carbonated beverage regular, lemon/lime diet, and lemon lime regular. The market can also be segmented geographically into North America, APAC, Europe and RoW regions.



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The demand for carbonated beverages with reduced sugar content is expected to attract more consumers as heath concern has increased among consumers. Flavors such as lemon, orange cola are the most preferred flavors in the carbonated beverage segment. Natural flavors based on super fruits and tropical fruits have increased to appeal health conscious customers. The artificial ingredients and sugar content in carbonated beverages act as a restraint due to increasing health consciousness.



Moreover there is an increase in pressure from environmental regulatory bodies limiting the growth in this market. Manufactures are focusing on innovative packaging and developing resealable cans. Geographically Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a high potential market in terms of consumption, whereas North America is expected to reach the matured level over next six years.



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