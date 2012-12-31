Global Carbonates Report 2012 - New Market Research Report
Published by Canadean, the Global Carbonated Report 2012 provides a detailed analysis of the carbonated soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2015.
The Global Carbonates Report 2012 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global carbonated soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean's best selling series of global soft drinks reports.
With the support of the key multinationals, cola remains the most popular single flavor, trailed by an extensive trail of other options. Its share had been slowly shrinking but began to stabilize in 2004 and represents marginally over 54% of the category
Despite the advanced maturity of the category volumes were still able to advance in 2011 largely thanks to Asia and Latin America. Although outwardly impressive this only represents a percentage gain of just over 1% which was down on 2010 but an improvement on 2009
The Global Carbonates Report for 2012 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Carbonates Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Carbonates category worldwide.
Dataincludescarbonates consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011, with forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Four regions - Australasia, East Europe, MENA combined plus North America - actually suffered a volume contraction in 2011. Latin America and Asia registered an increase in consumption which overall helped the category grow during the year.
Per capita consumption rose marginally in Asia, Latin America and West Europe but fell in all other regions
