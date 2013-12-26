Global Carbonates Report 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Canadean, "Global Carbonates Report 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, the Global Carbonated Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the carbonated soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The Global Carbonates Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global carbonated soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean'sbest selling series of global soft drinks reports.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall carbonates volumes continued to grow during 2012, although the category has now reached a position of maturity in a number of countries. While still in the lead, the category's contribution is reducing and fell ten percentage points between 2001 and 2012.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Competing beverages are becoming more popular, particularly packaged water, and are starting to make inroads on carbonates' share.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Global Carbonates Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Carbonates Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Carbonates category worldwide.
Key Features and Benefits
Dataincludescarbonates consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016.
Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).
Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.
A market valuationis provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.
Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.
Key Market Issues
All but two regions saw some level of growth in 2012. The larger North American market has been in a steady downward spiral ever since 2003, impacted by category maturity and influenced by mounting health concerns, as well as the growing popularity of non-carbonated beverage alternatives.
Cola remained the unchallenged leader in 2012, with a stable 54% of volume. Its main competition came from lemon/lime drinks at 11% and orange on 9%. These shares have barely altered in over ten years.
Key Highlights
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