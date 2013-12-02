Global Carbonates Report in Detail Analysis 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Global Carbonates Report 2013



Published by Canadean, the Global Carbonated Report 2013 provides a detailed analysis of the carbonated soft drinks market, with global, regional and individual country data including forecasts to 2016.



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Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



The Global Carbonates Report 2013 is an essential guide for anyone with an interest in the global carbonated soft drinks market and forms part of Canadean'sbest selling series of global soft drinks reports.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Overall carbonates volumes continued to grow during 2012, although the category has now reached a position of maturity in a number of countries. While still in the lead, the category's contribution is reducing and fell ten percentage points between 2001 and 2012.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Competing beverages are becoming more popular, particularly packaged water, and are starting to make inroads on carbonates' share.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Carbonates Report for 2013 comprises of data tables and supporting text, providing information at a global, regional and country level. The report is compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. Comprising of 82 individual country profiles and 8 regional overviews, plus a global summary, the Global Carbonates Report provides an invaluable guide to the latest trends and forecasts in the Carbonates category worldwide.



Key Features and Benefits



- Dataincludescarbonates consumption volumes (million litres and litres per capita)from 2007 to 2012, with forecasts to 2016.

- Percentage markets shares are provided for segmentation data, packaging data and distribution (2011 and 2012 actuals, plus 2013 forecasts).

- Leading companies' market shares for 2011 and 2012 are provided.

- A market valuationis provided for eachcountry and, where applicable, new products in 2012 are identified by country.

- Supporting text includes commentary on current and emerging trends, segmentation, packaging, distribution, pricing/valuation and where applicable, functional products and private label.



Key Market Issues



- All but two regions saw some level of growth in 2012. The larger North American market has been in a steady downward spiral ever since 2003, impacted by category maturity and influenced by mounting health concerns, as well as the growing popularity of non-carbonated beverage alternatives.

- Cola remained the unchallenged leader in 2012, with a stable 54% of volume. Its main competition came from lemon/lime drinks at 11% and orange on 9%. These shares have barely altered in over ten years.



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Key Highlights



- The most dynamic region was the Middle East and North Africa (+9%), but the largest contribution to added volume in 2012 came from Asia, which supplied almost half of all incremental sales that year.

- The volume share of PET packaging continued to climb in 2012, reaching just over 61%. However, the progress of the plastic is slowing. Between 2007 and 2012 it gained four percentage points, as opposed to five percentage points in the previous five year period.



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High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), a chromatographic technique is used to identify, quantify and separate each component from a sample of complex chemical mixtures. Presently, HPLC is a versatile technique, available for analyzing all types of biological compounds that can be isolated or synthesized. This method involves the passage of liquid sample over solid adsorbent material packed in a column with solvent. HPLC technique has been used in various fields such as legal, medical, manufacturing processes and in research. This technique relies on pumps and other accessories to pass the sample through the column filled with sorbent (active ingredient of the column). HPLC is highly efficient and different from the conventional liquid chromatographic methods in terms of high operational pressures used in HPLC to run the mobile phase through the column. In addition, the resolution power of HPLC used during separation is higher when compared to conventional liquid chromatographic techniques. The market for HPLC systems and accessories holds immense growth potential due to extensive use of this technique in wider application areas such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage industry, industrial chemicals sector, etc. and its effectiveness and accuracy over the traditional processes.



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HPLC systems and accessories include products and components involved in the identification, analysis and separation process. Market for HPLC systems and accessories can be segmented by product type, applications and geography. The various products include sample injectors, pumps, columns, fraction collectors, detectors and others. The HPLC technique has applications in various fields such as life sciences research, industrial chemicals, manufacturing processes, etc.



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Change in lifestyle will boost the growth of home infusion therapy market. In addition, increase in diabetic population and reduction in treatment cost will also trigger the growth of this market. Many complicated medical conditions and illnesses can be treated with these infusion therapies which will reduce the hospital stay, and hence reduce the cost of treatment as well. Home infusion therapies are safer since the administration of the drugs is observed by physicians. This will also augment the growth of this market. Reimbursement policies of various public and private firms will also boost the growth of this market.



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